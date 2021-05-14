Stomach Bug (Norovirus)

The Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center reports they continue to see quite a few cases of Norovirus also known as a stomach bug. The illness is marked by GI symptoms that include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea. The best way to prevent the spread of germs is to do good hand washing. You should stay home if you are sick (at least 48 hours after symptoms stop). Disinfect commonly used surfaces in the house (especially after cleaning up vomit or diarrhea or changing a diaper). And make sure you do not prepare food for others while you are sick.

