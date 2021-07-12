The first payment of the child tax credit is going out this week.

The IRS is updating its two portals to help eligible families sign up for payments and receive them straight to their bank accounts.

One eligibility tool helps households figure out whether they qualify and for how much. An additional nonfiler tool is crucial to help families that don’t typically file taxes to register for the credit. An update portal gives parents the option of unenrolling from the advance monthly payment program or updating their personal details, including their bank account info, so they can get the checks through direct deposit.

Visit the IRS’ Advance Child Tax Credit Payments in 2021 page to find the portals and tools.