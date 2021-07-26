CTWS American Rescue Act Plans

On Friday, July 23, 2021, new CTWS Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith issued a press release outlining Tribal Council’s priorities for the funding received this year as part of the COVID-19 American Rescue Plan relief bill.

The Warm Springs Tribes received $26,594,428. According the PRESS RELEASE funding from the 2020 CARES Act was used: to do work incolving the ongoing Water Infrastucture needs; provide COVID-19 related PPE; assist small business; fund essential workers; and half of the funding was allocated directly to Tribal Members.

The Press Release also states that “Tribal Council will give a general assistance payment to the membership in 2021” but the amount and date have not yet been determined.