Indian Head Casino Anniversary Celebration!

Indian Head Casino missed an opportunity to CELEBRATE THEIR 25TH ANNIVESARY last year due to COVID Restrictions so this year they will combine their celebration to commemorate their 25th and 26th anniversaries.

Indian Head Casino opened their doors with a soft launch in Spring of 1995 at the Kah-Nee-Ta Resort & Spa. At that time there were up to 70-90 employees. Today there are more than 165 employees at Indian Head Casino.

The Casino relocated to Highway 26 on February 4TH, 2012 to be more accessible to passing travelers.

There are special events planned for August 13th – 15th. The main CELEBRATION will be on Saturday, August 14th from 2-8PM, with Family Fun Activities, bingo, music, beer garden, local craft & food vendors and an anniversary souvenir.

Indian Head Casino is accepting Vendor Applications for the August 14th event. You can download the form HERE