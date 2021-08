Warm Springs Community Members are reminded that a Water Conservation order was issued by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs on June 2, 2021 due to extreme temperatures and drought conditions.

Everyone is asked to limit irrigation to early morning hours or late evening hours. 15 minutes of water per zone is recommended to ensure there is adequate levels of water in reservoir tanks.

It’s imperative to conserve water for use in case of water system failures or firefighting needs.