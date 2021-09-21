The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Warm Springs residents assists low-income households with their heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. To be eligible for this benefit program, you must need financial assistance with home energy costs. That includes heating and cooling that uses: electricity; heating oil; liquid gas; wood; or pellets.

A new offering for the LIHEAP program in Warm Springs supports energy-related home repairs. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act for LIHEAP supplemental funding. If a homeowner needs repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems, you might qualify for this program. This is a great opportunity to get ready for winter or get a jump on next summer.