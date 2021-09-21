The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) for Warm Springs residents assists low-income households with their heating and cooling energy costs, bill payment assistance, energy crisis assistance, weatherization and energy-related home repairs. To be eligible for this benefit program, you must need financial assistance with home energy costs. That includes heating and cooling that uses: electricity; heating oil; liquid gas; wood; or pellets.
A new offering for the LIHEAP program in Warm Springs supports energy-related home repairs. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan Act for LIHEAP supplemental funding. If a homeowner needs repairs to heat pumps, furnaces, wood stoves, heaters or HVAC systems, you might qualify for this program. This is a great opportunity to get ready for winter or get a jump on next summer.
Income guidelines are for 60% of Oregon’s state median income by household size. To learn more about eligibility and to pick up an application you can stop by the Family Resource Center or you can download the application HERE. If you have questions – call 541-553-2590 and ask about LIHEAP.