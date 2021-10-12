MAWS TM Art Exhibit

The Museum at Warm Springs has announced their Tribal Member Art Exhibit will be on display in their Changing Art Gallery November 2nd thru January 8th.

Enrolled Members of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs can enter art work in a variety of mediums.

The deadline to turn in artwork has been extended to Friday October 15th.

Contact Angela Smith at the Museum if you have questions, 541-553-3331.

HERE si the invitation letter to Tribal Member Artists to particiapte

You can download a PDF copy of the application HERE