The Museum at Warm Springs opened the 28th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member Art Exhibit at the beginning of the National Native American and Alaska Native Heritage Month.

In this year’s Exhibit, it features twenty seven Warm Springs with over 50 Exquisite examples of various types of art!

Judge Choice Awards were given to Jaycelene Brisbois (Traditional Category), Anthony Littleleaf (Comtemporary Category) and Brutis Baez (Video Category)!

Honorable Mention awards go to Clarissa Picard, Scott Kalama, Aurolyn Stwyer, Rain Circle and Sandra Danzuka!

The Exhibit will be on display until Saturday January 8th, 2022.