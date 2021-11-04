Boil Water Notice – Lifted

The boil water notice that affected areas north of Shitike Creek in Warm Springs has been lifted.

During site prep on October 26th from Warm Springs Construction a water main was damaged across the street from the Behavioral Health Center.

Warm Springs Construction and the Warm Springs Branch of Public Utilities completed the repairs to the water main and water was restored on Tuesday October 26th.

The Environmental Protection Agency received water samples and concurred with the Branch of Public Utilities to lift the boil water notice effective Wednesday afternoon.