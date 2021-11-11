COVID-19 Awareness

The most recent Warm Springs community COVID-19 Update (11/10/21) reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 from 64 tests conducted on Tuesday (11/9/21) at the Health and Wellness Center. There were 35 people with active COVID-19 in Warm Springs and 27 close contacts receiving daily monitoring.

Vaccination efforts continue in offering initial vaccine shots to anyone not vaccinated, in getting individuals 65 and older a booster dose, and in having 5-11 years vaccinated. The first Pfizer vaccines for children in that age group were given yesterday. The Health and Wellness Center will be open tomorrow and you can call for a vaccination appointment at 541-553-2131.

Washington state health officials say there’s growing concern more patients are becoming sick with respiratory viruses other than COVID-19 now that colder weather is nearing. The Seattle Times reports the state recorded a seven-day coronavirus case rate the last week of October that was down from mid October with. This year, in addition to COVID, authorities say they are concerned about the flu and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, which causes cold-like symptoms.

Season Flu Vaccine is available at the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center for anyone who lives or works in Warm Springs.

As the holiday’s approach and we all spend more time indoors, it is still critical to take precautions to protect from COVID-19 whether you are vaccinated or not. Wear your facemask and maintain distance even from family – if you are traveling to spend time with them over the holidays. These steps will help to prevent the spread of flu and other illnesses as well.