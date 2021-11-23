COVID-19 Booster Available for All Adults

Over the Weekend, the booster dose for COVID-19 was approved for all adults 18 and Older.

With Steady Decline in recent weeks officials are still advocating to practice social distancing and wear your mask when out in public places. They anticipate the mask mandate will last at least through January 2022 if not longer.

To get your Initial dose, booster dose or the vaccine for your 5-11 year old children, you can call the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center at (541) 553-2131.

If you are outside of the Warm Springs area, you can go online to find a vaccine near you at this link http://WWW.VACCINES.GOV