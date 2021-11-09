COVID-19 Shot for Children Ages 5-11

With the COVID-19 Pandemic still looming large over the World, vaccine’s have arrived for Our Youth!

With recent approval for the Pfizer vaccine to be administered to children Ages 5-11, the Warm Springs Health & Wellness Center urges all Parent’s/Guardian’s to contact them if you are interested in the vaccine for your children.

They are hoping to be able to start giving the vaccine to children Ages 5-11 starting on Wednesday November 10th, 2021.

You can contact the Warm Springs Health and Wellness Center to schedule an appointment or for more information at (541) 553-2131.