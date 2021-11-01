On Sunday October 31st, the Warm Springs Community Action Team (WSCAT) and Papalaxsimisha, two community based organizations in Warm Springs, held an event for their dedication of an Art & Basketball Youth Project led by Project Manager Mallory Smith. The Project had a locally designed mural on the basketball court on the Warm Springs campus and unveiled other local art from local youth and community artists. The Event drew hundreds of local community members. The court mural revitalizes a shared, critical part of the Warm Springs “Agency” Campus and invited the community to celebrate Native Arts and a shared passion for basketball in a newly-rededicated community space.