Highway Safety Corridor Project

The Warm Springs – Highway 26 Safety Corridor project is scheduled for completion at the end of this month.

Warm Springs sees a traffic volume in the range of 6,700 vehicles per day on Highway 26.  The addition of a pedestrian pathway from Hollywood Blvd to the Museum at Warm will make walking along the highway safer for community members.  And the improvements look good!

The Warm Springs Construction Route 3 project will go into the early part of next year, with sidewalks and paving being a large part remaining for completion.

