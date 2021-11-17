Highway Safety Corridor Project

The Warm Springs – Highway 26 Safety Corridor project is scheduled for completion at the end of this month.

Warm Springs sees a traffic volume in the range of 6,700 vehicles per day on Highway 26. The addition of a pedestrian pathway from Hollywood Blvd to the Museum at Warm will make walking along the highway safer for community members. And the improvements look good!

The Warm Springs Construction Route 3 project will go into the early part of next year, with sidewalks and paving being a large part remaining for completion.