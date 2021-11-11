Holiday Budgeting

Making a holiday spending plan is a great idea to stretch your dollars and help you avoid overspending or adding to your debt this holiday season.

Start by making a list of all your expected expenses including who you want to purchase a gift for plus wrapping paper, gas money to shop, etc.

Create a budget based on the amount of money you have saved for the holidays.

Make a list of gifts for people with a dollar amount or range. As you shop – you can adjust your list to account for savings or for spending too much.

Warm Springs Recreation is hosting a “Christmas Spirit” Out Door Market next Tuesday November 16th from 10am – 4pm. There is no fee to set up. To reserve a Table call 541-553-3243. They will be set up on the front lawn at the Community Center and COVID-19 precautions will be in place, This is an opportunity for local vendors to set up and for community members to get a little local holiday shopping in!