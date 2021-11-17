Log Springs Meadow Project Update

The Branch of Natural Resources is working on an erosion control project at the Log Springs Meadow.

This is a large multiphase project, and important to prevent erosion and sediment build-up that damages salmon and steelhead habitat downstream in Beaver Creek.

Habitat Manager Scott Turo says the rock being hauled into that area by the contractor now is being stockpiled for the upcoming project work in the spring.

Over the past two years, the Log Springs Meadow Restoration team has been working with Edward Heath and Jay Suppah of the Branch of Natural Resources Roads Department. They have identified certain areas that will be receiving the crushed rock to improve drainage and protect some culverts.

In total there are 14 areas that will have rock imported to cover exposed culverts, improve drainage, and improve water quality in runoff areas. Of the approximately 12 miles of the 410 Road, less than 2,000 feet will be rocked with approximately 250 cubic yards of material. The rest will remain as a native surface, seasonal road system.

The project site is being winterized to prevent further erosion and work will resume when conditions allow in the spring.