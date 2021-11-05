Madras High School Sports

The White Buffalo Football Team is on the road tonight in the First round of the 4A State Playoffs.

They are tasked with trying to upset #1 ranked Marshfield in Coos Bay. The Undefeated Pirates are coming in to this matchup undefeated and Madras is trying to bounce back after a close loss to Gladstone last week. The game will be Broadcast on KWSO with kickoff at 7pm.

White Buffalo Cross Country is sending Two runners to the OSAA/OnPoint Community Credit Union Cross Country State Championships being held tomorrow at Lane Community College in Eugene.

Junior Isaiah Wapsheli is going to be representing the boys and Junior Hannah Macduffee will be representing the Girls.