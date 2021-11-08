November is Native Heritage Month

November is Native American and Alaska Native Heritage month.

The Museum at Warm Springs is currently running the 28th Annual Warm Springs Tribal Member Art exhibit. The exhibit includes more than 50 exquisite pieces of art in Traditional and Contemporary Art. You can stop by the Museum to view these art exhibit Tuesday through Saturday 9am-5pm.

COCC is hosting events for Native American Heritage month, their next event is today at the Madras COCC campus as Gabriann Hall from the Klamath Tribes presents “Truth, reckoning and healing: a Story of Indian Boarding Schools” beginning at 11:45 am.

COCC will host a Native Flute performance with Warm Springs Tribal Member James Greeley this Wednesday Nov. 10th at the Bend Campus at 5:30pm.