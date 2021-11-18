On Reservation Elk Season

On Reservation Bull Elk Hunting Season got underway last Saturday, November 13th and will run through Sunday, November 28, 2021. This is for bull elk with visible antler. One tag per lead hunter or head of household with a limit of only one bull elk. Wildlife Biologist Austin Smith Jr. reminds hunters that its important to following the hunting limit to help maintain wildlife populations for future generations.

There is mandatory reporting of all hunter harvest. Failure to report harvest results for off reservation and reservation hunts will result in a loss of hunting privileges for subsequent tags.

Hunting tags can be obtained online or you can contact the Natural Resources Department at 541-553-2001. To see the details of all on and off reservation seasons and hunting guidelines click HERE