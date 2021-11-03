In Warm Springs, the Shelter to Independent Living Project is on track to be completed by the end of the year.

Warm Springs Health and Wellness General Manager Caroline Cruz organized the project, designating funds generated by state measure 110.

Through the law, revenue from the state marijuana tax is used to support treatment and conditions that can lead to addiction, homelessness falls within this provision.

The Shelter to Independent project will include the shelter homes, laundry and shower facilities and will have two on-site residents living by the shelters and will be alcohol and drug free.