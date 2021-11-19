Warm Springs – Locally

Local Comedian Gilbert Brown and DC Malone are performing at the “Laughter is Therapeutic” night of comedy at the Elks Lodge in Madras tonight, with the Doors opening at 6pm.

Bull Elk Season is going on now through Sunday November 28th, 2021. Wildlife Biologist Austin Smith Jr. reminds hunters that it’s important to follow the hunting limit to help maintain wildlife populations for future generations. You can check out the on and off reservation seasons and hunting guidelines through this link HERE

The Madras High School Girls Basketball team is doing their annual FanCloth fundraiser with an onnline store with 40 items to purchase. They do receive a portion of money back for every item sold. The store closes today so log on to support the girls. Find the store LINK.

Join KWSO this Thanksgiving holiday for their “Wisdom of the Elders” marathon. It features the history of many Tribes with perspective from Tribal People and will start Wednesday afternoon and run through Thanksgiving Day.