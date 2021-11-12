Warm Springs Tribal Member COVID-19 Relief

On Monday November 15th, Warm Springs Tribal Members will start receiving their COVID-19 relief aid from the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs!

All Tribal Members will be receiving $1250 per Tribal Member. Be sure that your address is up to date, you can turn in an address change form to Vital Statistics today, however it could have a delay in getting your money on Monday. The form is able to be downloaded on the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Website under Vital Statistics. You can click this Link to be directed to the website.

Also on Monday November 15th, the Warm Springs Tribal Credit Enterprise will be available to cash checks. To cash a check you must have a valid ID and you must be the person named on the check. There will be a check cashing fee unless you are paying on a loan.