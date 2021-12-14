509-J Title VI Parent Committee Forming

The Jefferson County 509J school district is in the process of establishing a new Title VI Parent Committee.

Nominations for the committee are open until midnight tonight (Tue., Dec. 14, 2021). Any parent/guardian with a student in the district can be nominated or self-nominate to be one of the 3 parent members on the 6 person committee.

Families should have gotten an email on December 8th about the committee and the nomination process.

Tomorrow, (Wed., Dec. 15, 2022) another email will be sent out about how parents/guardians can vote for representation. Voting will run tomorrow thru next Monday (12/20/21).

You can hear more about the committee, nominations & voting HERE