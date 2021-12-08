Arrest made in Theft case of Tribal Utilities

The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department arrested a suspect in the October 26th Breaking and Entering and Theft case of the Warm Springs Tribal Utilities Department.

On November 30th, Detectives of the Warm Springs Tribal Police Department positively identified Levi Jim of Warm Springs in the Upper Dry Creek area and after a short pursuit took him in to custody. Based on the follow up interview with Mr. Jim and other evidence, Warm springs Tribal Police Detectives determined they had enough probable cause to charge him with the theft at Tribal Utilities, which was estimated to be over $96 thousand worth of equipment and a vehicle.

Mr. Jim is wanted on two tribal warrants, one Jefferson County felony warrant and one Washington State warrant and is currently in Custody on the outstanding warrants until formal charges can be made in Tribal court.

Due to a federal offense, this case will be forwarded to the United States Attorney’s Office for review of charges.