Elmer Quinn Park Marked as Day Use Only

In a recent Tribal Council move, they declared Elmer Quinn Park to be Day Use Only!

The Warm Springs Tribal Police Department earlier this week had started talking to the transients that had settled in there informing them that they would soon be vacating the park per the Tribal Council decree.

On Wednesday December 29th, 2021, Warm Springs Tribal Police Department along with Emergency Management and other volunteers began clearing out any debris left in the park and had it all removed by the end of the day.

A Temporary shelter was set up at the Old Warm Springs Elementary School Gym.