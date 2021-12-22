Gift & Food Drive Held in Warm Springs

An event to help the community was held on Tuesday December 21st from 10am-6pm near the Old Elementary school.

Community members got to drive through starting on Wasco Street in Warm Springs and let the Helpers know how many children they were getting gifts for and their ages. They gave out little stockings with small toys and candy for the children. Once information was gathered, the next stop was for food boxes and some people received stuff like Pork shoulder as well as canned goods.

After that community members would travel down Warm Springs Street to the Family Resource Center to receive the gift items for the children.

A total of 341 households were served in this event with more than one thousand gifts given to children.