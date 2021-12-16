MHS Band Director Preps

Madras High School Band Director Jared McFarlin is prepping for the Winter Concert as well as a trip to Pasadena for the 2022 Rose Parade.

McFarlin joined the Madras High School staff during the 2015-2016 school year as the Band Director. He also is the Choir teacher and most recently added Theater teacher to his duties. The winter concert is slated for Thursday December 16th at 7 PM and will be the first concert since December 2019. The band and choir will perform songs and then they will also take a scene from the play “It’s a Wonderful Life, A Live Radio Play.” That was performed at the Performing Arts Center earlier this month. Students have been working all semester towards this concert.

The concert will focus heavily on Christmas music. There will be some secular pieces and some religious pieces. The concert is expected to last around an hour. The show starts at 7pm with a silent auction at 6pm. Admission to the concert is free. The silent auction is a significant fundraiser for the music programs. The items will come from local businesses. The band and choir programs will also have the chance to debut their new uniforms. Thanks to generous donations from the community, the school was able to purchase new tuxes and dresses for the students.

While in high school, he saw the trophy and banner from when the Sumner Spartan Band marched in the Pasadena Rose Parade. That inspired him to one day march in the Parade. In 2022, that dream will become a reality. McFarlin will be one of about 280 band directors from across the country to march in the parade. However, he will be the lone participant from the Beaver State and representing Madras and the Jefferson County School District. The parade entry will convey the theme, “America’s band directors: We teach music. We teach life.” This is something McFarlin feels is especially true for his position at Madras High.