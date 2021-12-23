Ruse Brewing joins Native Land Project

A new beer program is highlighting the history of native people while raising funds for indigenous organizations through collaborative craft beer outreach.

When Portland, Oregon’s Ruse Brewing heard about the project created by Bow & Arrow Brewing they immediately reached out to participate. Ruse Brewing co-founders Shaun Kalis and Devin Benware knew of Bow & Arrow’s reputation for rustic mixed culture sours, and lagers, pales and pastry beers that tap into locally grown and foraged New Mexican ingredients but were still blown away by how good they were when their wholesaler Day One Distribution dropped off a few samples. So when they heard about Bow & Arrow’s Native Land project from Ruse team member Jessica, they knew they wanted to get involved.

Similar to the Black is Beautiful beer campaign, the Native Land project is a national collaboration brewed up to acknowledge the contributions and history of Native American People in the United States. Bow & Arrow announced the project on Indigenous Peoples Day in October, the plan to center around an IPA recipe and label template they designed for collaboration with breweries across the country. Albuquerque, NM’s Bow and Arrow is the first Native Woman-owned brewery in the country as well as one of the few LGBTQ ones. Founded in 2016 by Shyla Sheppard who is part of the Mandan, Hidatsa & Arikara Nation, and her wife Missy Begay of the Navajo (Diné) Nation, Bow & Arrow is considered one of the leaders in the Southwest American craft beer movement.

Ruse / Bow & Arrow Native Land Hazy IPA will go on sale in 16oz cans at Ruse Brewing on Thursday, December 23rd, all proceeds of this beer will go to The Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and Ruse Brewing hopes more pacific northwest breweries will get involved. The Native Land project got underway in November during Native American Heritage Month and concludes in March 2022, plenty of time for more breweries to get onboard with the project just as Ruse has done.

