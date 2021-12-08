Sports News

Local Sports

The Madras High School Basketball season is underway.

Buffalo Boys were in action Yesterday December 7th, traveled to Trinity Lutheran and came away with the victory 73-66, they are now 1-1 on the season with their next game against Ridgeview in a rematch of their first game of the season which the boys lost 60-52.

The Lady Buffs last saw action this past Saturday December 4th as they traveled to Redmond and got their first win of the year 56-53. They currently have 1 win and two losses, Their next game is coming next week on December 14th against Bend High School.

The Warm Springs K-8 Academy Boys Basketball:

After a cancellation to the first three games to the season, the Eagles basketball teams have had a bit of a rough start.

The A teams for both 7th and 8th grade have 4 games remaining. December 8th at Trinity Bend. December 9th at Elton Gregory Middle School. December 13th hosting Obsidian Middle School and December 15th at Jefferson County Middle School.

The B teams for both 7th and 8th grade have two games remaining. December 8th hosting Sisters and December 15th at Jefferson County Middle School.

College Football

The Oregon Ducks finish 2nd in the PAC-12

They played Utah in the PAC-12 Championship and got beaten up 38-10. They had played Utah two weeks prior to that and had an almost identical score when they lost 38-7.

Oregon will play in the Alamo Bowl on December 29th against the Oklahoma Sooners.

Head Coach Mario Cristobal announced on Monday December 6th that he is leaving Oregon to take the Head Coaching Job at his Alma Mater Miami University.

The Oregon State Beavers finish with a winning record