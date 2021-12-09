Yakama Nation Buys Farm

After more than a Century of farming, Yakama Nation has purchased a farm from the Inaba Family who’s been blessed to have that opportunity the Yakama Nation gave their family in the early 1900’s.

Lon Ibana’s Family started farming near Wapato in the early 1900’s, clearing sagebrush and built irrigation systems during the winter.The Yakama Nation and tribal people helped the Inaba’s farm, first by giving them access to land – when federal laws wouldn’t let them farm elsewhere. And second by giving them a place to farm after they were confined to a camp in Wyoming during World War 2.

Lon Inaba says his family’s farm will now help teach the reservation’s younger generations. “It’s something that I’m proud of and I want to share that pride in where you’re coming from and what you’re able to do for your communities.”

Inaba hopes that the farm can soon be used to give other tribal nations food sovereignty too.