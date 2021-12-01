Youth COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic

Yesterday (11/30/21) more than 80 youth 5 and older got their COVID-19 vaccinations at a Youth Clinic at the Health & Wellness Center bringing the total number of 5-11 year olds vaccinated to 150.

For any youth with their first shot – families should make sure you have completed an entry form for the incentive raffle and that the form is turned in by tomorrow afternoon.

Drawings for prices will be done this Friday, December 3rd. For more information or to get a form or turn in a form, contact [email protected]