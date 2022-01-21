2022 Lincoln’s Powwow Cancelled

Another Annual Powwow cancelled by the COVID-19 Pandemic.

The Annual Lincoln’s Powwow in Simnasho, was cancelled due to the rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the country. During a time where many of us have been looking forward to the return of our powwows, anticipating time visiting friends, powwow family from afar and enjoying a good time singing and dancing at the 2022 Lincoln’s Powwow, it was decided to cancel the Annual Powwow once again.

The Lincoln’s Powwow committee felt that it was in the best interest to help keep our community, visitors and powwow family safe from exposure to the Coronavirus and its variants to cancel this year and hopefully be able to move forward beginning in 2023.

Thank You for your continued support and watch for the committee out and about as they continue fundraising for the powwow.