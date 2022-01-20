2022 NAMMY’s Nominees Announced

Nominees for the 2022 Native American Music Awards have been announced.

There are 21 Album & Artist Categories with 16 Single Song & Music Video Categories this year that includes music released from 2019 through 2021.

Representing for Warm Springs in the Best Debut Group or Duo is Blue Flamez & YL for their song Warrior. Pop Recording, Blue Flamez was nominated for his song Blessed. Best R&B Recording: Blue Flamez X Kaos was nominated for Game Time, Bigg B was nominated for his song Hometown. Best Rap Hip Hop Recording, Blue Flamez was nominated for his song Blessed. Single of the Year: Kalliah and Blackwater was nominated for I Will Always Fight. Best Animation in a Video: Blue Flamez was nominated for his song Warrior featuring Tanaya Winder. Best Rap Hip Hop Video: Blue Flamez was nominated for his song Relentless Flow.

You can find the Complete list of nominees at NAMALIVE.com