CTWS Employee Appreciation

In an email to Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs employees in December 2021, Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith announced an appreciation gift for the workforce. 659 employees, which includes; limited duration, part time, and temporary employees, will recieve a jacket during scheduled distributions next week. This distribution was initiated and funded by the Tribes’ Health and Human Services Department.

Dsitribution will occur on Monday and Tuesday, January 24 & 25, 2022. HERE is the Jacket Distribution schedule. (If your department is NOT listed, please attend the distribution closest to your worksite.)

If you are unable to make your department’s distribution, but can make another distribution, feel free to attend another distribution location, day & time.

Any employee that is not able to make the scheduled date and time of his/her department’s distribution can pick up his/her gift at the Family Resource Center after the distribution dates.

You may not receive a gift for an absent employee unless the employee is an elder or disabled and unable to attend or if your department manager makes another accommodation.

All distributions will be outdoors, but please wear a mask and social distance a minimum of 6 feet apart.