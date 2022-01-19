CTWS Offices Closed Jan. 19-21, 2022

Yesterday afternoon (1/18/22) employees at the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Administration building were released from work due to COVID-19 exposure in the facility.
Shortly thereafter Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon Smith announced that Tribal Offices would again closed down for the remainder of the week for the safety of the people, a decision that is authorized and outlined under the management plan chapter 105.
Essential operations will continue with all other staff returning to work next Monday, January 24th.
When you come in contact with a positive case of COVID-19 and are within 6 feet of the person for more than 15 minutes – you are considered a contact.
- If you are unvaccinated or Not up-to-date with Vaccine (has not gotten a booster dose 6 months after the initial vaccination series or 2 months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine): Will need to quarantine for 5 days after the exposure. If no symptoms, need to test 5 days after the exposure AND wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure (both at home and in the community/work).
- Anyone who has had contact that is Up-to-date or Boosted ( Less than 6 months since the last dose of the initial vaccination series OR has gotten a booster dose 6 months after the initial vaccination series or 2 months after the Johnson & Johnson vaccine): If no symptoms, need to test 5 days after the exposure AND wear a mask for 10 days after the exposure (both at home and in the community/work).