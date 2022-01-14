CTWS Offices to Reopen Tue., Jan. 18, 2022

Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council met with the Warm Springs COVID-19 Local Response Team today (1/14/22) to review data and ultimately approved the COVID Team’s recommendation to have Tribal Offices reopen on Tuesday, Janaury 18, 2022.

For the 111 people with active COVID-19 and 54 close contacts currently being monitored, most are projected to be out of their 5 day isolation or quarantine period – by Tuesday. (HERE is today’s report.)

A review of the data also indicates that most contact with the COVID-19 virus is happening in households or the community vs. in the workplace.

Protocols require that any positive cases and close contacts to wear a facemask for an additional 5 days passed the end of their isolation/quarantine.

All COVID-19 precautions will continue to be followed with employees returning to their workplace.

The Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have asked employees to reconsider getting vaccinated, if they have not done so yet. Being fully vaccinated is one of the best ways to protect yourself, your family, and your community from COVID-19 illness. Data show that COVID-19 boosters help broaden and strengthen protection against COVID-19 variants including Omicron.

If you have received 2 doses of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or 1 dose of the J&J vaccine and it has been at least 5 months since your last dose of Pfizer or Moderna, or 2 months since your last dose of J&J, you are eligible for a booster dose. If you are not boosted or within 6 months of your vaccination series, you will be asked to quarantine if you are exposed to someone with COVID-19.

If you only received 1 dose of Moderna or Pfizer, please return to complete the vaccine series. You require 2 doses to complete the series and for fuller protection.

Call to make your vaccine appointment at (541) 553-2131. Appointments are available Monday-Friday in the Community Health Clinic. For anyone currently in isolation due to COVID-19 infection or are in quarantine – you need to wait until you are out of isolation or quarantine to make your vaccine appointment.