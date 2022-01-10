Rise in COVID-19 numbers cause Closures

With a Surge in COVID-19 cases due to the Omicron Variant, the Tribal Offices closed for a week to help slow the amount of positive cases locally.

In a memo sent on Friday January 7th, 2022, Secretary-Treasurer/CEO Glendon N. Smith shared Tribal Council’s decision after meeting with the COVID-19 Response team and stated that effective Monday January 10, 2022 all tribal offices except essential departments will be closed until Monday January 17, 2022. Those essential Departments will need to be in contact with their Manager to determine what their schedule will look like during the closure.

Due to the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs Tribal Council’s decision, the 509-J school board met and determined that the Warm Springs K-8 Academy will also be closed for a week to help slow the spread. It is planned that student’s will return to school on January 17, unless it is determined to extend the closure.

The Indian Head Casino closed it’s normal business hours last Wednesday January 5, 2022. Due to staff shortages caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Casino is remaining closed until further notice. You can check their website at IndianHeadCasino.com.