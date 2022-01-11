Tribal Council looking to fill 2 Board positions

The 28th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising the following:
Election and Counting Board
2 Tribal Member Positions
1 – Election Board Alternate 1 – Counting Board Member
Person should be community oriented and possess a positive rapport with the community. Must have an interest in the Tribal Culture & Heritage. Understanding and appreciation of and the capability to interpret traditional activities of the community. Possess some understanding of the Tribal Organizational structure and functions.
*If Employed by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, it requires Supervisor Approval to serve.
Letters of interest & Resumes of applicants interested in serving on the Election & Counting Board, submit NO LATER THAN TUESDAY – January 18, 2022.
- Drop off at Tribal Amin Building addressed to Glendon Smith
- By Mail: Glendon Smith, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761
- By email: [email protected]
Please sign a criminal background check, Forms are available Background check form_COMMITTEES, at the Management area of the Administration Building, or can be emailed to you. Information will be submitted Confidentially to the S-T/CEO.