Community

Tribal Council looking to fill 2 Board positions

Posted on by [email protected]
11
Jan

The 28th Tribal Council of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs is advertising the following:

Election and Counting Board

2 Tribal Member Positions

1 – Election Board Alternate 1 – Counting Board Member

Person should be community oriented and possess a positive rapport with the community. Must have an interest in the Tribal Culture & Heritage. Understanding and appreciation of and the capability to interpret traditional activities of the community. Possess some understanding of the Tribal Organizational structure and functions.

*If Employed by the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, it requires Supervisor Approval to serve.

Letters of interest & Resumes of applicants interested in serving on the Election & Counting Board, submit NO LATER THAN TUESDAY – January 18, 2022.

  • Drop off at Tribal Amin Building addressed to Glendon Smith
  • By Mail: Glendon Smith, PO Box 455, Warm Springs, OR 97761
  • By email: [email protected]

Please sign a criminal background check, Forms are available Background check form_COMMITTEES, at the Management area of the Administration Building, or can be emailed to you. Information will be submitted Confidentially to the S-T/CEO.

[email protected]

MySQL Queries: 83 Flush Rules DOMContentLoaded: ... PHP: 7.4.27 WordPress: 5.3.2