Tribal Council Nominations 2/3/22

All Warm Springs Voting Districts will hold meetings for Tribal Council Nominations on Thursday February 3rd. The meetings will be held at the Simnasho Longhouse and the Agency Longhouse and the Seekseequa meeting will be held in the Old Elementary School Gym.

Facemasks and Social Distancing are mandatory. Individually Packaged Meals will be served at 6 and the meetings will all begin at 7pm.

Tribal Council Elections are at the start of April.

For the Agency District – nominations can be made at the meeting but they can also be submitted in writing by 5pm on February 3rd. The nomination form includes the nominator name, the person seconding the nomination plus the nominee – all with signatures. Certification that the nominee is eligible is also required.

You can download the form here:

PDF Agency District TC Nomination Form

WORD Doc Agency District TC Nomination Form