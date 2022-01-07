Warm Springs Telecom Warns of Potential Outages

Warm Springs Telecom is warning Sidwalter, Schoolie Flats and Simnasho residents that service in their area being interrupted my be imminent.

Crews were having issues with power to the Sidwalter tower and are looking into short term and long term solutions for this issue. Some of the short term solutions is repairing the generator and keeping the solar panels clear of ice and snow. The long term solution is providing commercial power to the Sidwalter tower which could cost around $650,000.

General Manager Tim York said he is looking to find a grant to fund the commercial power they are seeking for the Sidwalter tower.