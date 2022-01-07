World of Sports

In Local Sports Action:
- The Madras High School Boys and Girls Basketball teams are in Action tonight and tomorrow. The Buff Boys will host Baker tonight with tip-off at 5:30 PM. The Lady Buffs will then host Baker with tip-off at 7 PM. Both Games will be broadcast on KWSO, on the air and in the KWSO App.
- The Lady Buffs will host La Grande tomorrow morning starting at 11 AM, followed by the Buff Boys hosting La Grande with tip-off at 12:30pm. Both Games will be broadcast on KWSO, on the air and in the KWSO App.
In NBA Action:
- The Portland Trailblazers are hosting the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight with Tip-off at 7 pm. The Blazers are trying to get back on the winning side of things as they currently sit at 14-23 while losing 4 of their last 5 games. They dropped an earlier contest to the Cavaliers 107-104.
- The Los Angeles Lakers are hosting the Atlanta Hawks led by Trae Young with 28.4 Points per game. The Lakers just got over .500 with their win over Sacramento on Tuesday 122-114.
NFL push to the Playoffs:
- In the final regular season week of football, action starts on Saturday with Kansas City traveling to Denver to take on the Broncos. The Chiefs have clinched a playoff spot but are playing to try to get the Number 1 seed in the AFC and a bye in the first round of the Playoffs. Denver has already been eliminated from Contention for the playoffs. While Dallas who pays a visit to Philadelphia in an NFC East showdown, both have already clinched a playoff spot and don’t have much at stake during this game before the playoffs.
- On Sunday, the Indianapolis Colts will clinch a Playoff spot with a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars who are not in playoff contention. However the Colts have not won in Jacksonville since the 2014 season. According to ESPN.com the colts have a 79% chance to win on Sunday.
- The Match-up between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Las Vegas Raiders was flexed to Sunday Night Primetime football because the winner of that game will clinch a Playoff spot. The Chargers behind former Oregon Quarterback Justin Herbert gave the Raiders their first loss of the season in Week 4 28-14 and will clinch the playoff spot with a win or a tie. The Raiders are currently on a hot streak, winning their last 3 games to put themselves in a position that they can control with a win. If the Raiders were to tie, they would need the Colts to lose or if the Colts and Steelers lose according to ESPN.com.