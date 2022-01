With the Warm Springs K-8 Academy Closed this week (1/10-1/14/22) – free breakfast and lunch will be provided as a grab and go, or as a drive-through to any child 1-18 years.

Child must be present to receive meals. If child is not present an integrity letter will be provided to the adult picking up the meals to fill-out.

Meals will be served at the curb next to the bus drop-off area.