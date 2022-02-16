29th Tribal Council Nominations are Set

The Nominations for the 29th Tribal Council Nominations for all three districts of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have been announced.
The date for the districts to vote is set for Wednesday March 30th, 2022.
Below is the list for each District:
Agency District:
- Rain Circle
- Michael Clements
- Reina Estimo
- Eugene Greene Jr.
- Anita Jackson
- Danni Katchia
- Uren Leonard Jr.
- James Manion
- Daniel Martinez
- Cyrille Mitchell
- William Sam
- Alvis Smith III
- Glendon Smith
- Jason Wesley Smith
- Johnathan W. Smith
- Ryan Smith Jr.
- Valerie Switzler
- Dennis White III
Simnasho District:
- Carlos Calica
- TJ Foltz
- Raymond Moody
- Emerson Squiemphen
- Lincoln Jay Suppah
- Levi Van Pelt
Seekseequa District:
- Rosa Graybel
- Ruben Henry
- Vesta Johnson
- Brigette McConville
- Wilson Wewa
- Martha Winishut
Currently the Agency District is scheduled to hold a Zoom Meeting where available candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and have 5 minutes to present their respective platform. Agency District Voters will get to ask questions and it is asked that we keep it simple for time constraints. Below is the information for the Zoom Meeting:
Time: Feb 17, 2022 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
https://wstribes-org.zoom.us/
Meeting ID: 883 6096 6827
Passcode: 709998