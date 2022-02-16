29th Tribal Council Nominations are Set

The Nominations for the 29th Tribal Council Nominations for all three districts of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs have been announced.

The date for the districts to vote is set for Wednesday March 30th, 2022.

Below is the list for each District:

Agency District:

Rain Circle

Michael Clements

Reina Estimo

Eugene Greene Jr.

Anita Jackson

Danni Katchia

Uren Leonard Jr.

James Manion

Daniel Martinez

Cyrille Mitchell

William Sam

Alvis Smith III

Glendon Smith

Jason Wesley Smith

Johnathan W. Smith

Ryan Smith Jr.

Valerie Switzler

Dennis White III

Simnasho District:

Carlos Calica

TJ Foltz

Raymond Moody

Emerson Squiemphen

Lincoln Jay Suppah

Levi Van Pelt

Seekseequa District:

Rosa Graybel

Ruben Henry

Vesta Johnson

Brigette McConville

Wilson Wewa

Martha Winishut

Currently the Agency District is scheduled to hold a Zoom Meeting where available candidates will have the opportunity to introduce themselves and have 5 minutes to present their respective platform. Agency District Voters will get to ask questions and it is asked that we keep it simple for time constraints. Below is the information for the Zoom Meeting:

Time: Feb 17, 2022 05:00 PM Pacific Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://wstribes-org.zoom.us/ j/88360966827?pwd= dGNEWjNhMXdZNGxGT0JwSFV5dWY0QT 09

Meeting ID: 883 6096 6827

Passcode: 709998