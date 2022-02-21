Input Sought on New Jail Location

Warm Springs Land Services has been charged with getting community input on a location for a proposed new detention facility that will be constructed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.
They are preparing public displays of 14 possible locations. The project needs 5 acres of space for a 60-bed adult facility. No architectural plans have been developed.
Proposed sites include: Map Overview
- 1 – Dry Creek (former cannabis site)
- 2 – next to KWSO
- 3 – Industrial park
- 4 – county line area
- 5 – sunnyside
- 6 – Camelback across from the industrial park
- 7 – old mill site
- 8 – Greeley Hts
- 9 – Campus
- 10 – current jail site
- 11 – next to old elementary
- 12 – Brunoe Pit below Hwy 26
- 13 – VFW Hall
- 14 – down Shitike creek
A public display with more information will be put up at the Tribal Administration Building, the Health & Wellness Center, and 3 Warriors Market in Simnasho.