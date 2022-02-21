Input Sought on New Jail Location

Warm Springs Land Services has been charged with getting community input on a location for a proposed new detention facility that will be constructed by the Bureau of Indian Affairs.

They are preparing public displays of 14 possible locations. The project needs 5 acres of space for a 60-bed adult facility. No architectural plans have been developed.

Proposed sites include: Map Overview

A public display with more information will be put up at the Tribal Administration Building, the Health & Wellness Center, and 3 Warriors Market in Simnasho.