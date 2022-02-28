Kah-Nee-Ta Village Reopening in 2023

Warm Springs Tribal Council passed a resolution last week to partner with Ski Bowl in reopening the Kah-Nee-Ta Village in 2023.

The Tribes will invest $4.58 million to repair, improve, and add value to the Kah-Nee-Ta Village. An additional $1.5 million dollars will go toward infrastructure improvements. The allocation will come from the Tribes’ American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds.

The focus will be on the natural hot springs and creating a hot springs destination with recreational activities for visitors.

Projected employment is estimated at over 50 full time positions with more than 80 part time jobs during the summer season.

Ski Bowl would manage and fund operations. Mt. Hood Ski bowl’s origin dates back to 1928. Over the past 30 years their operations expanded to year round offerings and today Ski Bowl also runs the Lake Simtustus Resort plus the Pelton Dam Marina and Park.

The Warm Springs Economic Development Corporation will be the lead working with Ski Bowl in working toward the rebirth of the Kah-Nee-Ta Village.

