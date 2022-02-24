MHS Winter Sports: State

It’s almost time to wrap up the Winter Sports Season in Oregon!

Madras High School Buff Boys Basketball ended their season without a Playoff run, but did get a nice end to their season as they got a victory in their final game of the season, dropping Tri-Valley Conference Champs Gladstone on Monday February 21st 64-59. The Boys were led by Seneca Ball who tallied 18 points and Skytus Smith with 13 points. The season might be over for them, but that victory showed promise as Ball and Smith are only Sophomore’s.

The Madras Lady Buffs are still playing as they secured the Tri-Valley Conference on Friday February 18th with a win over Corbett, who is going to be hosting Sisters this Saturday in the Play in games for the 4A state tournament. The Lady Buffs fell to Gladstone on Monday February 21st 53-33 in their last regular season game. The Gladiators, like the Lady Buffs won’t have to play in the play-in games as they will host a game in the first round of the 4A state playoffs. The Lady Buffs next game is going to be on Saturday March 5th in the Buffalo Dome, an opponent will be determined this weekend.

The Madras High School Swim team sent 5 swimmer’s to the OSAA 4A/3A/2A/1A state finals on Saturday February 19th.

Senior Julian Hollingshead 50 Yard Freestyle – 3rd Place 100 Yard Butterfly – 3rd Place

Junior Colby Anderson 100 Yard Butterfly – 2nd Place 100 Yard Breaststroke – 4th Place

Junior Connor Flu 50 Yard Freestyle – 6th Place

Julian Hollingshead, Colby Anderson, Connor Flu and Freshman Cameron Shank 200 Yard Freestyle Relay – 2nd Place 200 Yard Medley Relay – Disqualified

Seth Jividen traveled as an alternate for the relay team, but didn’t have the opportunity to participate.

The Madras High School Wrestlers are sending Nine wrestlers to the OSAA 4A Wrestling State Championships on February 26th.

In the 106 pound weight Class Freshman Michael Young v. #8 seed Jak Hopkes (Tillamook)

In the 113 pound weight Class Freshman Jake Lawrence v. #6 seed Jace Miller (Sweet Home)

In the 120 pound weight Class Sophomore Jayvon Tovar v. #2 seed Kyle Watkins (Sweet Home)

In the 138 pound weight Class Senior Malacai Alire v. #6 seed Jaxon Mengis (Henley)

In the 160 pound weight Class #3 seed Junior Cael White v. Chaddrick Kappes (North Valley)

In the 170 pound weight Class Junior Isaiah Martinez v. #8 seed Tulson Higgins (Henley) Senior Alex Arreola v. #3 seed Hayden Hamerl (Tillamook)

In the 182 pound weight Class #2 seed Senior Reece White v. Ty Bradbury (Hidden Valley) Sophomore Demarcus Scott v. #3 seed Daevon Vereen (Banks)



Depending on their outcome, determines their next match. Good Luck to the MHS Wrestlers at State and Good Luck to the Lady Buffs as they pursue a 4A State Basketball Championship!