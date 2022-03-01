Community Action Team Commissary Project Progress

Work has begun on campus to prepare the site for the Community Action Team’s Small Business Incubator Project.

The old Commodities building – most recently used by Natural Resources, located behind the Warm Springs Post Office will be moved in April to the corner of Highway 26 and Paiute Street.

Asbestos and Lead Paint removal was completed a few weeks ago in the oldest standing building on the Reservation.

Renovations will be done to create space that will support local small business along with retail space and a food area.

You can learn a little more about the initial planning that went into this project by checking out KWSO’s YouTube Channel in a video titled WSCAT Commissary Project. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RHGbiY5j5z8