Good News on Water

Repairs to fire damaged equipment and Electrical wiring were completed on Tuesday at the Warm Springs Water Treatment Plan – allowing water to again be distributed to the Agency Water System.

There is now a Water Boil Notice that has been issued to cover the entire system including Wolfe Point, Sunnyside, Upper Dry Creek, the Kah-Nee-Ta Hamlets, the Industrial Park, Miller Heights. the Highway 26 corridor, campus, Tenino Valley, West Hills, Elliot Heights, Tenino Apartments, the Trailer Court and Greeley Heights. Whenever there is disruption to the water distribution system – a Boil Water Notice is issued as a precaution and to allow time for water to flow and then to have it tested for review by the EPA. The notice will be in place until it is officially lifted. Likely sometime in the next week and a half.

When there is a boil water notice you should bring tap water to a rolling boil, boil for one minute and cool before using or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, washing dishes, brushing teeth and preparing food until further notice.

Drinking water distribution will continue at the Emergency Management Office at the old Elementary School from 9am – 4pm on weekdays.

You can hear CTWS Branch of Public Utilities General Manager Chico Holliday share the good news Tuesday afternoon (3/22/22)