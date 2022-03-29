Local Sports Happenings

The Warm Springs Nation Little League practice has begun!

Minor Boys are practicing from 4pm-5:30pm

Major Boys (Lil Bucks) are practicing starting at 5pm

Junior Boys are practicing from 6pm-7:30pm

If you have children who want to play, you can get them signed up by filling out paperwork, being handed out at practices by Naomi Brisbois and returning them as soon as possible. Some games are starting in Mid April. You can also sign your players up online at www.wsnll.org and you will need to have documents to upload for verification of residency and child age. For questions you can call Naomi at 541-340-1794 or Edmund at 541-325-3856.

Madras High School Baseball

On the road today @ Umatilla, game starts at 3pm

Started out the season on March 24th with a loss to Umatilla in the White Buffalo Classic 8-6

2nd game of the Season faced Culver in the White Buffalo Classic and came away with the victory 14-4

3rd game during the White Buffalo Classic, faced off against Cascade and fell 6-4

Madras High School Softball

On the road today @ Umatilla, game starts at 3pm

Started the Season off during the Redmond Spring Break Tournament on March 21st, got a victory over South Albany 13-1

2nd game of the Season during the Redmond Spring Break tourney on March 21st, fell to Moutainside 16-1

3rd game of the Season during the Redmond Spring Break Tourney on March 22nd, fell to Sweet Home 17-4

4th game of the Season during the Redmond Spring Break Tourney on March 22nd, fell to Corvallis 15-0

Madras Varsity Track & Field

On the road to Sister’s Invitational tomorrow March 30th with the meet starting at 1pm.

Madras Boys Varsity Golf