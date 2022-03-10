Oregon Mask Mandate Ends March 12, 2022

The Mask Mandate that was put in place to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus will be lifted beginning on March 12th.

With the number of positive tests rapidly declining, the state of Oregon mask mandate is being lifted, not only in public, but in the 509-J school district as well. According to 509-J Superintendent Jay Mathisen, the school district does defer to the Warm Springs Tribal Council and their COVID Task Force when it comes to mandates at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. It has been reported that the Warm Springs K-8 Academy will follow the mask mandate being lifted and Tribal Council has asked for monitoring data to be provided in the weeks to come.