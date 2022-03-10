Oregon Mask Mandate Ends March 12, 2022

The Mask Mandate that was put in place to help prevent the spread of the Coronavirus will be lifted beginning on March 12th.
With the number of positive tests rapidly declining, the state of Oregon mask mandate is being lifted, not only in public, but in the 509-J school district as well. According to 509-J Superintendent Jay Mathisen, the school district does defer to the Warm Springs Tribal Council and their COVID Task Force when it comes to mandates at the Warm Springs K-8 Academy. It has been reported that the Warm Springs K-8 Academy will follow the mask mandate being lifted and Tribal Council has asked for monitoring data to be provided in the weeks to come.
- For anyone exposed to COVID-19 or with symptoms – you can pick up a home test kit during the work day at Warm Springs Emergency Management. Call 541-647-9001 when you arrive and they will bring your test kit out.
- Weekends and evenings you can get a home test kit at Fire & Safety on campus and at the fire hall in Simnasho.
- Jefferson County Public Health is again offering testing to anyone with symptoms or exposure you can call 541-475-4456 to set up a testing appointment.
- Don’t forget, you can also order 4 free home test kits online at USPS.com/testkits.
- If you have any COVID-19 questions or concerns, you can call the COVID-19 Nurse Hotline at 541-553-5512.